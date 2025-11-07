The Golden Bachelor finale, After the Final Rose teases

Next week on ABC you are going to see the finale of The Golden Bachelor with Mel Owens, plus also After the Final Rose to go along with it! What all can we share?

Well, first and foremost, let’s begin here by noting that you are going to be seeing Mel’s family arrive in Antigua, and we wonder just how much of a say they will have in who he chooses. It honestly feels like he’s going back and forth on everything right now, and that even includes whether or not an engagement is the right way for the season to end. There is a lot of variance when it comes to this iteration of the show, as Mel may just want a partner and feel no real pressure in order to get engaged. However, that is also in the general DNA of the series and that is something else you have to remember!

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some further reality TV reviews!

For the sake of this show, though, we really just want to set the stage for what the final chapter looks like. Because of that, take a look at the full The Golden Bachelor finale synopsis below:

It’s a crucial week on the breathtaking island of Antigua as Mel’s family arrives, eager to meet the women who have been vying for his heart. Meanwhile, Mel and the final two women join Jesse Palmer in front of a studio audience to watch the last days unfold.

Now, our hope is that there is some sort of long-lasting engagement here. We recognize that Mel has not been the most popular lead in existence but at the same time, that won’t stop us for rooting for love. If the final rose recipient is happy, how much of everything else really matters here?

Related – Hear more about the next star of The Bachelorette

What do you most want to see entering the upcoming The Golden Bachelor finale?

Do you think we could actually get a satisfactory ending here? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for more updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







