The Celebrity Traitors UK season 2 renewal: Will it happen?

Given that today marked the epic season 1 finale for The Celebrity Traitors UK season 2 on BBC One, why not talk further about season 2? Will it actually happen?

Well, the first order of business here is noting that the first season was honestly an even greater access than we would have ever imagined. After all, it proved itself to be enormously successful when it comes to getting a cast of legitimate famous people. Also, many of them were eager to play the game. Were all of them perfect? Hardly, but Nick Mohammed in particular deserves some credit for getting to the bottom of two of the Traitors … even if he fumbled big-time at the end with Alan Carr.

Now, we just have to sit back and wait to see what BBC wants to do with the franchise; in the interim, we are lucky to know that a standard season of the show will be airing next year with an all-new crop of contestants.

Will we have a more consistent group of Faithful? Possibly, but we’ll always say that whether it is The Celebrity Traitors UK or any other version of the format, this is a really hard competition to be a part of. A lot of the time, you are having to either guess or hope that someone picks up on something you did wrong throughout the game. That is the really funny part about this season; Alan technically did make an enormous slip-up during the competition when he overlooked having a Shield. This is the sort of thing that should have made people realize that he was not worried about getting murdered, but he is also so bold and charismatic that he was able to smooth it over after.

A prospective season 2 could arrive as early as next fall — but once again, this is where we exercise some caution.

