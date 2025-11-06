Grotesquerie season 2 renewal: Where is it at this point?

Given that there is a new show starring Niecy Nash-Betts on the air right no in All’s Fair, it does raise questions about Grotesquerie. Is this show ever going to continue?

Well, the first thing we would advise you to remember at this point is pretty simple: The end of last season absolutely did feel like it was leaving the door open for more. We’re still not altogether sure that we got any answers at all, and what complicates things further here is the following: If there ever is another chapter of the story, will anyone even remember what happened? That seems like a fair thing to wonder for at least the time being.

One other compounding factor right now may be the schedule for executive producer Ryan Murphy, given the aforementioned All’s Fair plus also the return of American Horror Story and a lot of other shows that are currently on his roster. We do think that the first season was successful enough that FX could want more, but a lot of it may come down to the prolific writer-producer to try and figure it out. If he gets inspired or has the right idea, it could happen. Otherwise? Maybe we are not actually meant to get a full answer on anything.

If there is anything else to wonder…

Isn’t it fair at this point to wonder if Travis Kelce is going to be coming back? He was a big star in season 1 but at this point, it is fair to wonder if he is exponentially more famous. Trying to pin him down could be difficult, especially in the event that he is still in the midst of an NFL career.

Do you think that a Grotesquerie season 2 is going to eventually happen?

