Grotesquerie season 2 renewal: A September 2025 update

It is crazy to think that almost one year ago, we had a chance to see Grotesquerie season 1 premiere on FX. This show brought so much to the table. It also concluded with a TON of loose ends.

Despite this, and despite the fact that the series was fairly successful, there is still no season 2 renewal. Star Niecy Nash-Betts has been working elsewhere with executive producer Ryan Murphy, and recurring guest star Travis Kelce is right in the middle of the NFL season. What is going on with this show?

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more GROTESQUERIE videos!

Well, at this point we do think we have arrived at a unique point in TV history, one where producers have a chance to make art more on their own terms. Murphy likely has more leeway than most, and we tend to think that the wait for more of this show in particular is tied to when he wants to tell another story in this world and when he has the cast to do it. We lump the show in with another of his in American Horror Story in that way.

For now, we still think that Grotesquerie is on the back burner; yet, there could be some more discussion on it before the end of the year, mostly because Ryan has All’s Fair coming and at some point, we do think that there are going to be some more questions raised about it. Wouldn’t it be strange and/or silly if that didn’t happen on some level? The most important thing to us is that whenever we do get a season 2, it is full of all the drama and chilling moments we would expect from watching the first season.

Related – Be sure to get some more thoughts on Grotesquerie now, including some of our previous hopes

What do you want to see moving into a Grotesquerie season 2, provided we ever get it?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back to get some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







