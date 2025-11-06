The Golden Bachelor finale spoilers: Will Mel Owens propose?

Next week on ABC the big finale for The Golden Bachelor is going to be here, along with the After the Final Rose special. Obviously, there is a lot that is going to be happening throughout this, so what particular moment will stand out?

Well, the obvious question that is going to come with the end of any finale for this show is a proposal, and whether or not one is going to happen. Mel Owens had a lot of questions around him heading into this season because of some things that he said online. By virtue of that, we don’t blame anyone who is skeptical that there will not be some sort of happy ending here.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some other reality TV reactions and reviews!

Based on tonight’s episode and how it ended, we do think it is fair to wonder how Mel views the end of the season. Does he really want to be married again? Or, does he feel like the end of the season is just having a partner and that is it? These are questions that you have to be left wondering at this point and for a pretty darn good reason.

What we did see in the promo for what is ahead is both of the remaining women struggle to figure out where exactly Mel’s head was at — and yes, that’s a hard position for them to be in at this point. Mel seems to be torn, and we have no exact mention of an engagement just yet. What we tend to think Mel will remember here is that an engagement is not a wedding, and he doesn’t have to hurry into walking down the aisle. There is still time to figure a lot of stuff out.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Golden Bachelor right now

What are you the most interested in seeing as we look towards The Golden Bachelor finale on ABC?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are more updates ahead.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







