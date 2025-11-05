Shifting Gears season 2 episode 7 return date hopes

After what you see tonight on ABC, we hardly blame anyone for wanting to learn more about Shifting Gears season 2 episode 7. With that, what all can we say?

Well, first and foremost we should just jump in here with the bad news that you will be waiting for a little while. Much like the comedy’s timeslot companion in Abbott Elementary, there is no installment next week due largely to the finale of The Golden Bachelor. Meanwhile, there is also not an indication that you will see something new on November 19, either. From where we stand, it looks like we could be waiting until November 26 to see Kat Dennings and Tim Allen back with another fresh episode, but that sort of thing is subject to change. Because we are still so far out, it is also too early for a lot of specifics about what that episode could look like.

We don’t want you to leave this article empty-handed, so what we can at least tell you is that there are seemingly two more episodes of Shifting Gears to air in 2025, with the midseason finale airing on December 10 along Abbott. This one will be holiday-themed, which feels very-much appropriate when you consider the comedic association that Allen has to Christmas thanks to The Santa Clause. Check out the synopsis for this particular installment below:

This holiday season, the Parkers discover that romance isn’t always a smooth ride as Matt and Eve are on thin ice. Gabe enlists Riley to help Amelie impress his mom, and Carter seeks help with his “promposal.” Pamela Adlon guest stars.

After this installment, we do expect more in 2026, and hopefully, the ratings will be solid enough for a third season to be considered. From where we stand right now, it is a little bit early for anything to be officially considered.

