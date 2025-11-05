Dancing with the Stars 34: Danielle Fishel eliminated

We knew entering tonight’s Dancing with the Stars 34 episode that it could be a point of contention for a number of fans. If Andy Richter stayed, suddenly he would be seen as the bad person despite trying his best every week. That would hold true really regardless of who ended up being eliminated.

So what ended up happening? Well, Andy stayed and, beyond just that, we saw the end of Danielle Fishel’s time in the ballroom.

Now, this is where we should go ahead and note that the Boy Meets World star did have one of her weaker rounds of the competition at a bad time, as something just felt off with her routine with Pasha. She had one of the lower scores of the night, so we aren’t shocked that she is in this position. Realistically, she was probably never going to win this season, but we are in a strange spot now where we have a lot of somewhat serious contenders and then Andy.

We wonder in part what is going through the guy’s head at this point, where he may in one way feel gratitude while at the same time, a sense of guilt that better dancers are leaving while he sticks around. Yet, a lot of us have to collectively remember that this show is simply a popularity contest at its score, and there are a lot of seasons where the best dancer does not win. The appeal of Andy is simply that he is an everyman who is learning to dance from the ground up. He has no real experience and for a lot of viewers out there, they likely see a part of themselves in him and his journey with Emma Slater. Historically, that does matter.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!








