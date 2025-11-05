Is High Potential new tonight on ABC with season 2 episode 8?

Is High Potential new tonight on ABC? Make no mistake that we’d love to have more of the Kaitlin Olson series sooner rather than later.

Now, as for whether or not that is going to happen, here is where we do have to present a little bit of bad news. After a nice run on the network the past several weeks, the show is now moving into a hiatus. The plan is for it to return on Tuesday, January 6 in its new 9:00 p.m. Eastern timeslot. Much like you saw earlier this year, it is going to be a part of a lineup that also includes both The Rookie and then also Will Trent.

Why the long wait? Well, a lot is tied to ABC being well-aware of the fact that all three of these drama shows play well together, and that the winter is a time when viewers are home and network TV viewership is typically great. Clearly, they are eager to take advantage of that in whatever way that they possibly can. High Potential has already shown itself to be one of their biggest hits, especially since it suits a scripted formula that they very-much like — a character-based mystery show that tends to have larger arcs mixed in with procedural stories.

While we are a long ways away from some sort of specific synopsis being released from episode 8, the preview released last week noted that an art heist may be a part of what’s coming. Also, Morgan may have a little more of a first-hand account than she would probably like to admit at first … but we do know that she will very much prove useful. That is, after all, what we have seen with her time and time again.

