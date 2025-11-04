A Man on the Inside season 2 trailer: Charles’ next case

On November 20 you are going to have a chance to see A Man on the Inside season 2 premiere on Netflix. So is there a lot to be excited for? In a word, yes!

First and foremost, here is your reminder that the first season ended with Ted Danson’s character of Charles noting that he is ready to take on another big case after what he did at the retirement home in season 1 — and it seems like he’s going to get that chance at a university. This is a setting that feels familiar to him, and what we’re going to get here is a case involving a stolen laptop that eventually turns into a whole lot more.

If you head over to the link here, you can see the full A Man on the Inside season 2 trailer that does offer up a far better sense of what is ahead, especially when it comes to how Charles is approaching his new assignment. Now, the big surprise comes with him realizing that he may develop feelings for someone along the way. How does he handle that? This is where we are pleased to see that Calbert is coming back from last season, as are a few other people from the retirement home.

This new trailer also does feature a few other new cast members, whether it be The Neighborhood / New Girl star Max Greenfield as the new client or NCIS’ Gary Cole as one of the possible suspects, a man who clearly seems to garner the interest of some familiar faces from season 1. We expect a lot of comedy in here but at the same time, also a story that is a little bit more about getting older and some of the expectations that you have for your life.

