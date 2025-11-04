NCIS season 23 episode 5 spoilers: Vera Strickland returns!

For those who have not heard NCIS season 23 episode 5 is going to air on CBS next week and be assured, this one is important. It is going to air at a special time in 9:00 p.m. Eastern and for one simple reason: It marks the conclusion of the epic crossover event with Origins.

So what will make this story so important? Well, we know that a case that goes back decades will be pretty important here. Also, we tend to wonder how much Gibbs in the present factors in, largely due to the fact that Mark Harmon is appearing in the first part of the crossover. There is nostalgia mixed in to this two-parter but beyond that, we also tend to think there will be important moments from start to finish.

If you look below, you can see the full NCIS season 23 episode 5 synopsis with some more insight on what is ahead:

“Now and Then” – A prison break by an inmate who had just three weeks left on a sentence compels the team to reopen the case of a naval officer’s death that was originally investigated by Gibbs and Franks in the ‘90s, and enlist the help of retired special agent Vera Strickland (Roma Maffia). Also, the team has different views on what to include in a special Navy time capsule, on the thrilling conclusion to the decades-spanning crossover event on the CBS Original series NCIS, Tuesday, Nov. 11 (9:00-10:01 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

