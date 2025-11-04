St. Denis Medical season 2 episode 3 air date, what lies ahead

Following the two-episode premiere today on ABC, it makes sense to want more about St. Denis Medical season 2 episode 3. What can you expect?

Well, first and foremost, we should go ahead and note that the two-episode airing here for the show is not going to be a regular occurrence the rest of the way. Consider this instead just a way for the network to get the ball rolling as moving forward, you are going to see the comedy air an episode once a week starting at 8:00 p.m. Eastern time.

Now that we’ve lined that out, why not get a little bit more into the story? If you look below, you can see the full St. Denis Medical season 2 episode 3 synopsis with more insight as to what lies ahead:

11/10/2025 (08:00PM – 08:30PM) (Monday) : Alex and Ron spar over the wisdom of open communication. Joyce brings in a body scanner that proves overly distracting. *Guest Stars: Kyle Bornheimer (Recur), Jared Goldstein TV-14

Of course, we hope that the second season is going to be one that allows the show to find a progressively larger following, which we certainly know is so much easier said than done. Even if this is one of those series that excels at generating laughter, at the same time we know it is hurt due to the super-competitive landscape that it finds itself in. There are just so many other options and beyond just that, it has the misfortune of competing directly against Monday Night Football. How do you stand out there? Really, that is where streaming comes into play and we know that there are more chances for it to discovers viewers at that point.

For those unaware, starting next week NBC will be airing The Paper, the spin-off for The Office, starting at 8:30 p.m. Eastern.

