Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO, 11/2?

Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO? On some level, we understand why there could be confusion.

After all, go ahead and consider this first and foremost: IT: Welcome to Derry arrived early on HBO Max for Halloween, which means that technically, you’ve got a repeat coming up! There are a lot of networks out there that are a little hesitant to program after a rerun, even if there is also The Chair Company and I Love LA for the network to think about.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to score further TV reactions and reviews!

Without further ado, let’s just get now to the good news: You are going to see Oliver back with a new episode tonight! Unfortunately, you will be waiting a little while to see it. The plan for now is for this installment to start at around 11:20 p.m. Eastern, with the producers making it up to you by giving you a full 50 minutes. That is an atypically long runtime for the show, and that does make us wonder a little bit if the powers-that-be are really working to present something special. There are some things that the series rarely does that we’d love to see them step more into. Take, for example, interviews with important people all over the globe. This is the sort of thing that often does withstand the test of time.

If there is any bad news to report here, however, it is the simple fact that we are probably not seeing a whole lot more of the show this season. Remember that Last Week Tonight does often go off the air for the season in November, and we are stuck waiting until February to see it after the fact. Why would we suddenly imagine that this is going to be different now?

What do you most want to see when Last Week Tonight with John Oliver arrives on HBO?

Be sure to share right away in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are more updates on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







