Robin Hood season 1 episode 3: What’s ahead on MGM+?

After the big, two-part premiere today on MGM+, do you want to learn a little bit more about Robin Hood season 1 episode 3?

As per usual, there are a number of different things worth noting following an epic start to a series like this. First and foremost, though, here is your reminder that you really cannot expect this to be a trend moving forward. We are going to see things shift to a weekly release model from here on out, with episode 3 coming next week alongside Billy the Kid, which will be coming back after a one-week break. This version of Robin Hood is going to continue to showcase a number of perspectives within the classic story, with the goal here being to make it feel both familiar and new at the same time.

Want to learn a little bit more as to what lies ahead? Then be sure to check out the full Robin Hood season 1 episode 3 synopsis below:

The death of Huntingdon’s son deepens the rift between Normans and Saxons; Rob gains a powerful ally in Little John, but the Sheriff’s pursuit grows, driving the outlaws deeper into Sherwood; Marian enters the perilous court in Westminster.

Are we going to be seeing this show become a huge success? The jury is still out on that of course, but the biggest thing that the fantasy epic has going for it right now is the brand. We are talking here about a well-known bit of folklore that has been around for decades and just through that alone, we are of the belief that it could find an audience. MGM+ in general is a place where hidden gems can shine, though no other program has reached the level yet of their super-hit FROM. We will see if this one does.

