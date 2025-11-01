Silo season 3 premiere date: A November 2025 update

Now that we have made it to November, we do think that there is a major Silo season 3 question worth asking. After all, where in the world is it?

First and foremost, we suggest remembering the following: Production on the Rebecca Ferguson series has been done for a good while now! Because of that, we are in the midst of what we’d call a rather-lengthy waiting game. It felt like the whole point of it getting an early renewal was to do a quick turnaround; however, we are getting increasingly skeptical that we are going to see it air this year. After all, Apple TV has announced dates for shows that are set to premiere next year — are they really going to reverse course and announce something for December this month?

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for additional SILO videos!

In theory, we suppose that anything is possible and beyond just that, we also tend to think it is possible that we get some sort of announcement before the month is over. We do believe that Apple does not want to make you wait a really long time between seasons, largely because it makes very little sense to do that given what we said earlier about production.

So are there things that make the next chapter of Silo worth waiting for? We tend to think so, with the biggest one being that we are going to have an opportunity to see and understand more of how these structures came to be in the first place! This was something that was very-much teased at the end of this past season and now, it really feels like the producers are committed to giving us some more clarity. Let’s just cross our fingers and hope that we’re going to have satisfying answers, but also that we see more of Juliette in the process.

What are you most hoping to see when Silo season 3 does premiere on Apple TV?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some more updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







