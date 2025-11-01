The Amazing Race 38 episode 7 spoilers: Who falls behind?

When The Amazing Race 38 episode 7 arrives on CBS this coming Wednesday, there is really just one thing we want: An element of surprise!

So what all can you really expect to see transpire here? Well, the thing that is at the top of our list is some sort of real variance where the order gets shaken up to a certain extent. That aforementioned surprise could happen via an equalizer, or through an old-fashion task that causes someone to struggle. This may happen in Romania, and through something as potentially-comical as sheep herding.

If you look below, you can see the full The Amazing Race 38 episode 7 synopsis with some more insight on what lies ahead:

“It Feels Like Falling the Whole Time” – Teams skydive through the clouds of Romania and one team is forced to play catch up after struggling during a sheep herding challenge, on THE AMAZING RACE, Wednesday, Nov. 5 (9:30-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

On paper, it is probably easy to say that either Izzy & Paige or Chelsie & Jack will be the team sent out next, but that’s mostly due to where they have been on the race as of late. Tucker & Eric have dominated the past few legs, whereas Jag & Jas did the earlier part of the season. Are we going to see someone else really pull something off here soon? (We know that Natalie & Stephanie technically finished first at one point, but at the same time, we also saw Jag and his brother actively facilitate that happening.)

What are you the most excited to see at this point entering The Amazing Race 38 episode 7?

Who are you rooting for out of the remaining teams? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are other updates on the way.

