The Amazing Race 38 episode 7 preview: Herding in Romania

As we head into The Amazing Race 38 episode 7 on CBS next week, the first thing worth noting here is quite simple: A new location!

After spending the last two legs in Croatia the remaining teams are going to be heading off to Romania for the next phase of the adventure. Is there going to be an equalizer along the way? We sure hope so, largely because one of the worst things about this past episode was how it seemed as though multiple teams really did not have that much of a chance. Take Rubina & Kristine — were they just doomed from the start there to finish last? We don’t need a million equalizers but sprinkling in a few here and there feels valuable.

As for the tasks that the remaining teams are going to be taking part in moving forward, the preview on Wednesday hinted at a skydiving task that will be either exhilarating or terrifying, depending on who you are. Meanwhile, sheep-herding could be another challenge that forces the team to practice patience and communication. Animal challenges can be tough for teams, and we certainly hope that this is the case!

In general, our hope here is that the race is going to really step up the difficulty for what is to come to allow even more fluidity between the teams. You have a lot of really interesting people left in the race with Big Brother history and potential for drama. Yet, how do you not put yourselves in a position production-wise where drama is absent? For example, Izzy & Paige aren’t even really seeing Jag & Jas despite the fact that they are on the same season and they have this history competing with each other. It limits whatever fallout could come from the U-Turn.

