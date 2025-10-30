The Amazing Race 38 episode 6: Who was eliminated?

We wanted to go into The Amazing Race 38 episode 6 with high hopes, mostly because we were coming off the best leg of the season. However, did this episode shine a light on the season’s biggest problem? 100%.

After all, it is never a great leg when you have one team heading to the Pit Stop before one of the other ones leaves the previous one. How is that entertaining? Sure, we give Tucker & Eric some credit for completely dominating this leg from start to finish but at the same time, we would’ve preferred either a new destination or some sort of equalizer thrown in here.

Because of how this episode carried over almost entirely following this past one, it was pretty clear that there were only three teams in real jeopardy: Chelsie & Jack, Izzy & Paige, and then Rubina & Kristine. It honestly felt like the latter team was going to be doomed just because they started last, but they had a lot of other problems in here at the same time. It felt like they really struggled on the Detour to the point that they would’ve fallen behind even if they started off a little bit earlier.

To us, really the only point of drama that we had in this leg was whether or not it was a Non-Elimination, or if there was going to be some sort of To Be Continued that carried all of this over to another leg. The producers did their best still to give us a little bit of drama along the way here, mostly in that we saw Izzy & Paige getting lost. However, at the same time, there was really only so much that they could do here. Rubine & Kristine were in last, and they were eliminated.

At least we’ll say this: Was this one of the weirdest Pit Stop Greeters ever?

What did you think about the events of The Amazing Race 38 episode 6?

Who are you rooting for at this point? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back here for some other updates.

