Matlock season 2 episode 5 spoilers: Can Matty, Olympia protect each other?

Next week CBS is going to bring you Matlock season 2 episode 5, and does that mean a chance for Matty and Olympia to really work together?

If you have watched this season for the past several weeks, then you know already that their friendship has been tested greatly, and for a number of different reasons. However, they are now moving into a spot where more than ever, they need each other! If they want to get out of a massive issue regarding Julian, they will need to have each other’s back. That is to go along with everything else going on in the episode. This does remain a legal drama with some procedural elements, and we do not think that the show is ever going to deviate all that far from that.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get more TV reactions and reviews!

If you look below, you can see the full Matlock season 2 episode 5 synopsis with other insight on what is to come:

“Mousetrap” – Matty and Olympia race to protect each other from Julian’s suspicions as they also work on the resentencing case of a teenager sentenced as an adult to life, on MATLOCK, Thursday, Nov. 6 (9:01-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

We do tend to think that the relationship between all these characters could shift and change over this episode and ultimately, there is a chance that it does so again after the fact! The one thing that we are well-aware of when it comes to this series is that it does shine more when you have constant opportunities to mix things up. It will be hard for them to match what we saw in the very first episode, but we would love to see them try.

What do you most want to see at this point moving into Matlock season 2 episode 5?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







