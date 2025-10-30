Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage season 2 episode 4: Fighting Fred

Next week on CBS, you are going to have a chance to check out Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage season 2 episode 4. What will the main focus here be?

Well, for starters, let’s just go ahead and state here that Georgie is going to be facing off against an old family adversary, but also in a totally new way. How are he and Ruben handling being leaders? That is something that we’ve seen explored but as we move forward, we tend to think that it is going to be more and more important. In a way, doesn’t it have to be for the show to really work long-term?

If you look below, you can see the full Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage season 2 episode 4 synopsis below:

“Dirty Hands and a Barbed-Wire Fence” – Georgie and Ruben are forced to get their hands dirty when Fred Fagenbacher (Matthew Letscher) tries to run them out of business. Meanwhile, Mandy grows suspicious of Georgie’s lies, on GEORGIE & MANDY’S FIRST MARRIAGE, Thursday, Nov. 6 (8:00-8:31 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

We do love that Letscher is getting a chance to come back in this role, mostly because he tends to really milk these foil parts. (We still love him as the Reverse Flash.) As for the lying storyline, we tend to think that it is just a reminder that the Georgie – Mandy relationship is going to fall apart at some point. Really, it is just a matter of when and how it will happen more than anything else. (Odds are it is something that happens seasons down the road so that it does not have to be rushed.)

