The Celebrity Traitors UK finale spoilers: Who will win?

Next week on BBC One, you are going to see The Celebrity Traitors UK finale officially arrive. With that, who will win?

Well, we will admit that for most of the season the Faithful have been nothing other than a walking dumpster fire. However, we did start to see a slight changing of the guard with the demise of Jonathan Ross. There are only three Faithful left in Nick Mohammed, David Olusoga, and Joe Marler, and they have to unmask the remaining Traitors in Cat Burns and Alan Carr. Can they do it?

Well, here is the thing — Nick seems to have convinced Joe that Cat is a Traitor and if David comes on board, that gets her off the board. Then, there is the Alan issue. He slipped up big-time earlier this season with the whole Shield incident and in a way, it is shocking that nobody has called him out for it further. Meanwhile, he could barely even look at anyone when claiming he was a Faithful tonight.

No matter what happens from here on out, we do think that we are going to be in for a great ending — the full synopsis for the finale below indicates what is ahead:

As the ultimate game of deception and trust draws to a close, the stakes have never been higher as the celebrity players face their final, explosive mission. With the prize fund complete, will the pressure of winning cloud anyone’s vision? Will the Faithful banish all the Traitors to secure victory, or will the Traitors manage to deceive until the bitter end?

Ultimately, we do think we’re rather lucky to have a lot of good players still there at the end. Cat has done a great job of staying off the radar, whereas Nick and Joe have definitely been the strongest Faithful so far this season.

