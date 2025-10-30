Chicago Fire season 14 episode 6 spoilers: The traffic jam

As we prepare to see Chicago Fire season 14 episode 6 on NBC next week, is there more that we can say about what is ahead?

Well, based on what we saw in the promo last night, “Broken Things” is going to be an installment that is stuffed full of chaos and some surprises. After all, it seems as though Violet and Novak are going to take center stage for it. Not only that, but we are going to be seeing them have to do what they can in the midst of a congested street.

If you look below, you can see the full Chicago Fire season 14 episode 6 synopsis with other insight on what lies ahead:

11/05/2025 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Wednesday) : A traffic jam forces Violet and Novak to take drastic measures to save a patient. Severide shadows Pascal for a day. Kidd goes the extra mile for Isaiah. TV-14

Ultimately, the Severide storyline may be interesting just when it comes to the long-term future of the character. We do tend to think that there’s a chance that he eventually ends the show as the Chief of Firehouse 51. That is something that could happen years down the road, but we certainly do not think that there is any real hurry to get to that point. We just hope that along the way, we’re going to see a lot of surprises — and of course, some emotional moments.

In getting back to Violet and Novak for a moment, we tend to think that one of the biggest reasons for the drama here is tied to the simple fact that things can get really unruly in traffic jams. You have so many people desperate to be somewhere else that in the end, they can get unruly.

