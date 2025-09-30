Chicago Fire season 14 spoilers: Will Carver return?

We know that entering Chicago Fire season 14 on NBC, there are going to be changes — Jake Lockett and Daniel Kyri are no longer series regulars.

With that being said, are the two gone for good? Well, one thing that we can say at present is that Kyri will at least be around for the start of the season. As for Lockett, at the very least the door does appear to be open at present.

Speaking in a new interview with TV Guide, showrunner Andrea Newman makes it clear that the premiere “reveals exactly where things stand between Carver and Violet. Carver’s departure looms large for Violet, and several other relationships on the show will be affected by it as well.” With that being said, the executive producer also clearly left the door open for something more:

We always love bringing characters back, and Sam Carver is very much still in the Fire tapestry, so when Violet least expects it…

Does this mean that there is a good bit more chaos and drama right around the corner? From where we stand, we would say that all signs point to yes — and that could also be a part of what makes this season exciting. We do hope that Violet finds happiness no matter what, and we say that mostly due to the fact that she has gone through so much in her romantic life already.

Of course, we know that the new Chicago Fire season is going to be littered with new storylines, whether we are talking here about Severide and Kidd’s future or a new arrival to Firehouse 51. Every season has to feel like both a refresh and a change at the same time.

