Only Murders in the Building season 6: More on London filming

We had a feeling that Only Murders in the Building season 6 was going to be different from the others, and for many reasons. Take, for starters, that the cast and crew are going to be heading off to London.

Now, when we first heard this, our general feeling was that we were going to be seeing Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez head there for a stretch of time before eventually making their way stateside again. Is that actually going to happen, though?

Well, here is the crazy thing — it honestly does feel like the entirety of production is going to take place across the pond in the UK. Speaking to Deadline, showrunner John Hoffman confirmed that the plan is to not head back to America to film the next season. He also added the following about why London is so important:

London is New York’s sister city. There will be all sorts of connectors. We will take our storytelling and steep it into this new culture and our trio will be fish in new waters.

We know that the victim entering the next season is Cinda Canning, and we tend to believe that she is the sort of person who made plenty of enemies in a short amount of time. We imagine that there are going to be a whole host of brand-new suspects!

One thing that we can at least say at the moment is simple: This season is not being promoted as the final one. Honestly, we’d be shocked if it is. Why would anyone be that excited about ending the series away from the Arconia, given that it is the core of the story?

