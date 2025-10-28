Is Doc new tonight on Fox? Season 2 episode 6 details

Is Doc new tonight on ABC? We do recognize that there is a continued enthusiasm for more medical mysteries and these characters. Unfortunately, that does not mean that we are going to be getting that on a weekly basis.

Unfortunately, this is where we do have to come in here and share some of the bad news: We will be waiting for a little while longer to see the show back. How long are we talking? Think in terms of Tuesday, November 4. The series is off tonight thanks to the World Series — and the same goes for the rest of Fox’s lineup.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to see more TV reactions and reviews!

If you look below, you can see more insight as to what lies ahead — not just with episode 6, but episode 7 after the fact.

Season 2 episode 6 – Amy treats a Chaplain who helps her reconcile with the past, while Michael is under investigation for his actions during the hostage crisis. Also, TJ returns to work and treats a prisoner and Hannah’s brother shows up with a plan in the all-new “Saints and Sinners” episode of Doc airing Tuesday, Nov 4 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (DOC-206) (TV-14 L,S,V)

Season 2 episode 7 – Amy and Gina, with an assist from Jake, team up to help a victim of domestic abuse, while TJ finds himself in the spotlight when he, Sonya and Liz treat a social media influencer. Also, Hannah and Charlie conspire to destroy Amy in the all-new “What I Did For Love” episode of Doc airing Tuesday, Nov 11 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (DOC-207) (TV-14 L,V)

Just from reading all of that, it does feel pretty clear that the show is going to be doing everything possible in order to ensure that we have a nice balance of medical cases and then also personal spotlights. We have a hard time seeing that change.

What do you most want to see moving into Doc season 2 episode 6 when it airs?

Are you sad to be waiting a while to see it? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back for other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







