Is Doc new tonight on Fox? Season 2 episode 6 details
Is Doc new tonight on ABC? We do recognize that there is a continued enthusiasm for more medical mysteries and these characters. Unfortunately, that does not mean that we are going to be getting that on a weekly basis.
Unfortunately, this is where we do have to come in here and share some of the bad news: We will be waiting for a little while longer to see the show back. How long are we talking? Think in terms of Tuesday, November 4. The series is off tonight thanks to the World Series — and the same goes for the rest of Fox’s lineup.
SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to see more TV reactions and reviews!
If you look below, you can see more insight as to what lies ahead — not just with episode 6, but episode 7 after the fact.
Season 2 episode 6 – Amy treats a Chaplain who helps her reconcile with the past, while Michael is under investigation for his actions during the hostage crisis. Also, TJ returns to work and treats a prisoner and Hannah’s brother shows up with a plan in the all-new “Saints and Sinners” episode of Doc airing Tuesday, Nov 4 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (DOC-206) (TV-14 L,S,V)
Season 2 episode 7 – Amy and Gina, with an assist from Jake, team up to help a victim of domestic abuse, while TJ finds himself in the spotlight when he, Sonya and Liz treat a social media influencer. Also, Hannah and Charlie conspire to destroy Amy in the all-new “What I Did For Love” episode of Doc airing Tuesday, Nov 11 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (DOC-207) (TV-14 L,V)
Just from reading all of that, it does feel pretty clear that the show is going to be doing everything possible in order to ensure that we have a nice balance of medical cases and then also personal spotlights. We have a hard time seeing that change.
What do you most want to see moving into Doc season 2 episode 6 when it airs?
Are you sad to be waiting a while to see it? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back for other updates.