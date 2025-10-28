High Potential season 2 episode 8 return date at ABC

Following the season 2 fall finale being promoted tonight, do you want to know more as to when High Potential will be back? What about more details on what lies ahead?

First and foremost, we understand if you are bummed out already that the show is on hiatus. It doesn’t feel like it was that long ago when the series came back with new episodes alongside Dancing with the Stars. Now, it will be on break for more than a couple of months!

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to see other TV reactions and reviews!

If there is any sort of silver lining we can present here, it is that ABC has already set a return date that makes it a little bit easier to deal with the agonizing wait. The plan is for Kaitlin Olson and the rest of the cast to come back on Tuesday, January 6 at 9:00 p.m. Eastern time, where it is going to be a part of a lineup that features the likes of Will Trent and then The Rookie. This is similar in some way to what we saw earlier this year, as the three shows all feed off each other rather well and perform strongly in the ratings.

Now, what is the downside to some of this news? Well, we are going to be waiting a little while to get a little bit more news on what lies ahead. Just know this — whenever we do get a little bit more of a sense of what is coming up, we’ll be very-much enthusiastic to share here. It does at least feel like the style, tone, and of course humor of High Potential is going to be similar to what we’ve seen so far.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on High Potential right now

What do you most want to see on High Potential season 2 episode 8 when it returns to the air?

Have any story predictions? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back — there are some more updates coming up.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







