Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO, 10/26?

Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO? Of course, it goes without saying that we would love to see more. As for whether or not you are going to get it, we know that in a lot of instances this can be a toss-up.

Now that we’ve said that, here is where we do come in with a little bit of the good news — you are going to be getting more of the late-night show and soon! There is a new installment set for just after 11:02 p.m. Eastern time, which could be especially great given that it will come an hour or so after IT: Welcome to Derry. We anticipate that this show is going to be a huge hit, so why not fight to keep that going?

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some additional TV reactions and reviews!

As for what the show could be talking about tonight, it is really one of those situations where you can take your pick of a thousand different subjects. We do not think that there is going to be an issue for quite some time when it comes to whether or not the show has enough content. Personally, though, we will always continue to root here for programming that actually teaches us something. The more international that Oliver and the show manage to be in that sense, the better.

For those who are wondering now about the long-term future, here is your reminder not to be — it will be around next year. The only bittersweet news is that we do not expect a whole lot more in 2025. Typically, finales for this show tend to air in November and at this point, it is really hard to imagine anything all that different happening here.

What do you most want to see moving into the next Last Week Tonight with John Oliver episode?

Is there any specific subject you want to see discussed? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







