NCIS: Tony & Ziva season 2: Cote de Pablo’s expectation

At this particular point in time, we are days removed from the NCIS: Tony & Ziva season 1 and by virtue of that, waiting for season 2 news. Nothing is official yet at Paramount+ but at the same time, we are hopeful.

So why is that? Well, there are a few different reasons for this, with the biggest one at present being that the franchise is enormously popular all over the world and the corporate powers-that-be seem committed to it. The only reason things are unpredictable here is likely tied to the recent Skydance takeover of Paramount Global. They have already made some surprising moves like canceling Dexter: Original Sin despite a prior renewal and by virtue of that, we still can’t rule anything 100% out.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to score more TV reactions and reviews!

So even though nothing may be decided yet, of course those involved with Tony & Ziva are talking already about what the future could be. With that, why not look more towards Cote de Pablo? Speaking to Us Weekly, the actress and executive producer notes that no matter what the story is for a possible season 2, the title characters will likely find themselves in trouble:

“I truly believe the past is always coming back and haunting them. And somehow that past is always bringing them back into something that they have to overcome … They’re always constantly being tested, and they have to rise [and] rely on each other, trust in each other, and somehow, now, they’ve cultivated this family.”

Hopefully, things are stable enough for Tony and Ziva romantically moving forward that you do not have to worry about that. Even with that, though, there are still so many obstacles and roadblocks they will need to conquer — and more than likely, they will work through a lot of them together.

Related – Be sure to get some more news regarding NCIS: Tony & Ziva now

Are you feeling reasonably hopeful over an NCIS: Tony & Ziva season 2?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back for other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







