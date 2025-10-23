NCIS: Tony & Ziva season 2: Is it renewed, canceled?

Following the events of the season 1 finale, is there a chance that an NCIS: Tony & Ziva season 2 is going to happen at Paramount+? Or, have we reached the end of the road?

There are a lot of different things that we can get into here with this show, but let’s start by noting that we are cautiously optimistic about the future. The streaming service has yet to reveal anything more but at the same time, they care about this franchise greatly. Also, Cote de Pablo and Michael Weatherly have a fan base all the world over. This series is clearly designed with a global audience in mind, and those are the numbers that they will probably look at.

Speaking to Deadline about the future, show executive producer John McNamara shared his current philosophy on things:

I’m not Jewish, but I’m married to a Jewish woman, and my son is Jewish. There’s a great Jewish word, kennehora. Don’t curse the future…So I, obviously, I think about it, but I am really, really, really, intensely superstitious about these things.

Sometimes a smart executive or friend or my wife will trick me into talking about it. I have a sense of how to start something [for Season 2]. I took a little bit to Michael and Cote. We had dinner where I kind of sketched out very big ideas. But I really, really, really — it’s so stupid, because I’m an atheist, my only spiritual belief is, don’t count your chickens.

The way that most Paramount+ series typically work here is that they spend a few months looking at the numbers to see what the viability is for another chapter. We do not imagine that anything will be altogether different here.

Do you want to see an NCIS: Tony & Ziva season 2 renewal happen?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

