NCIS: Tony & Ziva season 1 episode 5 spoilers: Off to prison?

As we get ourselves prepared to see NCIS: Tony & Ziva season 1 episode 5 on Paramount+ next week, do you want to learn more about the story?

Well, first and foremost, let’s just note that the Michael Weatherly – Cote de Pablo series has already run the gamut. We’ve already had romance, “weddings,” action, and a lot of character development. As we move forward, the title characters are going to be heading towards another unusual locale: A prison.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some other TV reactions and reviews!

So what are the two actually doing there? Well, the full NCIS: Tony & Ziva season 1 episode 5 synopsis does a great job setting the stage for what lies ahead:

The missing secretary general of Interpol leads Tony and Ziva to a high security prison.

Are the two going to find what they hope here? That’s at least a part of the reason for excitement … but there is certainly more to get into beyond just that. We tend to think that this episode could be one of the more action-packed ones this season, as it puts both Tony and Ziva into a fish-out-of-water position. That’s something that makes the show special, since it can throw different things at them every single week. Also, remember that this is one of those situations where their training as federal agents could be put to use again.

This is, after all, one of the reasons that this series is a little bit unique — while there is a crackling story for the characters in the present, there are still a lot of reasons to look back to what is at this point a pretty rich past. Don’t you want to shine a light on that when you get a chance?

Related – Cote de Pablo discusses the chance of a NCIS: Tony & Ziva season 2

What do you most want to see moving into NCIS: Tony & Ziva season 1 episode 5?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some additional updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







