NCIS: Tony & Ziva season 2: Cote de Pablo’s latest thoughts

Now that we are a few episodes into NCIS: Tony & Ziva on Paramount+, is there some fun that comes from looking ahead?

Well, let’s just say that as of right now, we are still fairly optimistic that another chapter could happen. While it does feel like the first season was fashioned to tell a complete story, there is one thing we absolutely know about Paramount in its current form: They love franchises. If there is a way for them to keep this universe going a while longer, doesn’t it make sense for them to do so?

For now, one other thing we can throw out there is that the cast themselves seem intrigued by the possibility. Speaking to TV Insider, Cote de Pablo herself had the following to say:

“I think we’d be lucky to play these characters for — look, I’ll say this: Season 1 was like a dream. It was so much fun to go back and revisit these characters. Where this goes, we know not … All we know is that we had to do this. Michael and I felt we owed it to the fans. And so we’re really happy about this just being able to happen. We manifested it. It came together beautifully. We had [showrunner] John McNamara leading this. He came up with a world that is beautiful. I mean, visually. You saw how beautiful the backdrop of Europe is and how it almost is like a character in itself, like how that backdrop is its own sort of romantic character that allows the story to so beautifully be played out.”

Now, do not be surprised in the event we are stuck for a while waiting for more news. Paramount could grant an early season 2 if the viewership is huge, but they may also take some time to let it all play out.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

