NCIS: Tony & Ziva season 1 episode 4 spoilers: The ‘wedding’

Following the big, three-part premiere event today on Paramount+, do you want to learn more about NCIS: Tony & Ziva season 1 episode 4?

First and foremost, here is your reminder that the next installment of the Cote de Pablo – Michael Weatherly show is going to be coming next week. From here on out, you are only going to get a single installment a week. Is that a bummer? Absolutely but at the same time, it also makes sense. There is no reason for the Paramount+ series to rush this along when fans have already been waiting for years to check it out. From here on out, we’ll see a new chapter and plenty of fun every seven days.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some other TV reactions and reviews!

To get a few more details now on what is to come, check out the full NCIS: Tony & Ziva season 1 episode 4 synopsis:

Tony and Ziva use a wedding as an undercover operation to root out their enemies.

Honestly, this is an episode that so many of us have been looking forward to seeing, and for a wide array of different reasons. Even if this is just an undercover wedding, it’s still a chance to see some fancy outfits. Also, an opportunity to see a little bit of romance and flirtation — something that a lot of people out there love about this relationship in the first place!

Now, here is just a quick reminder that the more people watch (and the faster they do), the more likely it is that a second season happens. We know that there is a clearly defined story for the first season but at the same time, the door is not closed on there being more a little bit later on down the road.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on NCIS: Tony & Ziva right now

What do you most want to see moving into NCIS: Tony & Ziva season 1 episode 4 when it airs?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







