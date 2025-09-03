NCIS: Tony & Ziva star Michael Weatherly on crossovers

In just a matter of days we are going to see the NCIS: Tony & Ziva premiere — are you ready to see a big adventure?

Well, the title characters are going to be spending a lot of time on this new show on the run, and in a totally different continent in Europe. This means that we’re going to see something that is unique in terms of style and substance … but where will it all go? Is there a chance that we’re going to see this show cross over with some other parts of the franchise?

Speaking to TV Guide all about what’s ahead, Michael Weatherly indicates that for now, some crossovers are going to be on the back burner … and there is a pretty good reason for it:

I think in the initial outing of [NCIS: Tony & Ziva], it was really important that it felt like they were in their own world and that we needed to sort of build and understand that world. Because it’s more grounded in a way. There’s less music telling you how to feel. There are fewer propulsive plot devices, like we’ve got to get to the thing and find them. And just when you are missing that, then all of a sudden, we are doing that. Like the show does do it.

They just do it in a different kind of energy and pattern, and pacing. And so, I think we wanted to figure out what the show was, because it would be weird if suddenly Abby shows up. By the way, I love Pauley Perrette, just from the moment I ran into her. Pauley Perrette is a fantastic human. But we needed to really create the world. And then later, anyone who comes into it, we would have to make it appropriate to the way it feels. And to give somebody a sense of, they would have to watch it and go, “Oh, I get it.” …

For the time being, we are okay with it — though down the road, it certainly feels like something is possible. Our sentiment is that after the first season is over, there could be a path to bringing either Weatherly or Cote de Pablo on the flagship NCIS … though a lot of that may just depend on how the spin-off concludes. If there is some life-threatening cliffhanger, is it going to be possible?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

