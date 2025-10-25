The Amazing Race 38 episode 6 spoilers: An alliance breaks down?

Next week on CBS, The Amazing Race 38 episode 6 will arrive and with that, are some major things about to change?

Well, we should note that for now, one of the most dominant parts of the narrative this season has been the Train Wreck alliance consisting of Jag & Jas, Joseph & Adam, and Natalie & Stephanie. They’ve helped each other and while they’ve had their individual hiccups, no one of the group has ever been in serious danger. Because of all this, we have wondered here and there if they could run the table.

However, an important thing to remember with this show is that there are always moments of conflict along the race, and that no matter what reality show you are talking about, alliances often do break down. The full The Amazing Race 38 episode 6 synopsis below gives a little more insight on what is ahead:

“The System Hacked Me” – The race intensifies in Croatia where one team reconsiders their alliance and another team’s Roadblock strategy falls apart, on THE AMAZING RACE, Wednesday, Oct. 29 (9:30-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Now, we are well-aware that this may not be referring to Train Wreck and yet, is there any other super-secure alliance on here right now? Eventually this group does have to fall apart, mostly because there are instances of them being threats to one another’s game. Based on leg performance so far, it does at least feel like Jag & Jas and Tucker & Eric are the two biggest threats to win. If there is ever a real opportunity to get either one of them out, isn’t that something that should be considered?

