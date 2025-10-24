The Amazing Race 38 episode 6 spoilers: Izzy wants revenge

As we get prepared to see The Amazing Race 38 episode 6 on CBS next week, there is a major thing we are left to wonder. After all, is there a chance that Izzy & Paige are going to be able to get their revenge on Jag & Jas?

Well, first and foremost, let’s just go ahead and note here that we are talking about people in Izzy and Jag who have a lot of history between each other, and that is not something that can be overlooked at this point. After all, remember a number of things here. First and foremost, Jag won Izzy’s season, and she was fiercely loyal to Cirie for most of her time in the house. Meanwhile, Jag and his alliance came under fire late in the game for icing out Cirie and Felicia. We tend to think Izzy remembers that, and that is without even mentioning the U-Turn. You can argue that Jag was right to do this, given the fact that Izzy was always going to come for him.

However, here is the issue here: You don’t want to target Izzy that explicitly unless you are 100% confident that you are getting her out of the game. That did not happen. Now, she will be even more gung-ho on taking him and his brother out.

Karma bites back?

Well, the preview for the next episode does also indicate that we are going to be seeing, at least in some shape or form here, a major challenge for Jag & Jas: Car trouble. This is something that teams can be forced to deal with, and they are often not credited for any time on the other side. They are good racers but really, every team who appears on this show is going to face some adversity.

