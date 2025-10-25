Only Murders in the Building season 5 finale: Will Howard die?

The season 5 finale of Only Murders in the Building is right around the corner and by virtue of that, we know another death could be coming.

Now, who could actually be killed off? There are a lot of possibilities out there, but the people we are the most worried about are the supporting players — provided the producers want to kill off a known name. Think in terms of Sazz Pataki, Bunny Folger, or more recently Lester the Doorman. This means that we could lose someone like Teddy Dimas, Uma, Vince … or maybe even Howard?

Beyond Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez, Michael Cyril Creighton is technically the only other series regular the show has — yet, despite his status, he doesn’t like to know the story until the script comes in. Speaking to the AV Club, he pontificated a little bit about his character’s potential demise:

As an actor, I don’t know that being the victim on Only Murders is the worst thing because then you get a whole other season where we learn more about you and see your humanity. I’m not saying whether that’s the end of this season, but I will say that it’s not the worst option. I can’t say much more than that for now.

Of course, we would not be altogether surprised in the event that Howard does end up being the victim for a final season in the event he is so important to the show. If not this, could he also be the Big Bad who has been secretly lurking behind the scenes for a while? Consider that another possibility we would not want to rule out.

