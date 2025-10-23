Only Murders in the Building season 5 episode 10: Finale title tease

Next week the Only Murders in the Building season 5 finale is going to arrive over on Hulu, and we have another reason for excitement! After all, the title for the upcoming installment is making us all the more curious as to what will happen.

After all, consider that “The House Always…” is a phrase that typically ends with “wins.” The house always wins means that the casino gets whatever they want, and that is something that makes us wonder if the killer / killers actually get away with it. We know that the last episode made us think that Lester killed Nicky but at the same time, he never actually confirmed anything. Meanwhile, at the same time we have a hard time buying that Sofia’s children and the Nonna took out Lester. Why do that? We don’t think in theory that they would want the Arconia to be a casino.

If you have not seen the synopsis for the Only Murders in the Building season 5 finale below, it sets the stage for what is ahead:

With the clock ticking, the trio doubles down to bring “new” and “old” forces together to bring down a killer — ending in one explosive showdown and the reveals they’ve been chasing all season.

We do think that there is going to be a big reveal or two before the end of the season, and for good reason. After all, remember that most seasons do end with someone dying, so why shake things up? There is no evidence at the moment that season 5 is the final one, and we are reasonably confident that one more installment is coming.

What are you most eager to see at this point entering the Only Murders in the Building season 5 finale?

