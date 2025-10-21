Only Murders in the Building season 5 episode 10: The big finale

Can you believe that in just one week’s time, we are going to be seeing Only Murders in the Building season 5 episode 10? How are we at the finale so fast? It is a crazy thing to consider and yet, at the same time, we are officially here! This is where we hope to get some resolution but at the same time, also another potential cliffhanger.

After all, it is important to note the following: This is a show that has killed someone off in every single season-ender so far. Why would we anticipate something different? The trio is also in huge peril at this point, mostly because they are seemingly outnumbered when it comes to adversaries. We’ll revisit that in just a moment.

To get a few more details right now on what is ahead, be sure to see the full Only Murders in the Building season 5 episode 10 synopsis below:

The trio rushes to solve everything as they face life-threatening peril in the season’s last episode.

Ultimately, episode 9 concluded with the group realizing that it was actually much of Sofia’s family who was responsible for stealing the finger. By virtue of that, are they clearly trying to protect someone? You can make a good case for that, and they are not necessarily Lester’s killer. We do need more answers on that. Also, are we really meant to think that Lester is actually responsible for killing Nicky? We obviously recognize that this is the narrative that the show is trying to project right now, but we even have our questions about that — even if we understand the motive of him trying to save the Arconia. There are just still so many loose ends that are out there.

What do you most want to see moving into Only Murders in the Building season 5 episode 10?

Do you think that we are going to have an epic cliffhanger at the end? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back for more.

