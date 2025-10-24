The Celebrity Traitors UK episode 7 spoilers: Who will die?

As we look towards The Celebrity Traitors UK episode 7 on BBC One next week, it is clear that we have a huge cliffhanger. Kate, Lucy, and Nick are all at the mercy of being taken out at this point, as one of the three of them is going to be removed from the equation when they meet the Traitors. Meanwhile, the other two will meet Claudia and have a second life in the game.

So who is in the most danger at present? That is the big question that the show is making us wonder about at this point, and getting a clear answer is not altogether easy. What we will say is that Nick is the most interesting of the three to stick around, mostly because he admitted to his gambit during the challenge where he intentionally lost. He is the most strategic of the remaining Faithfuls and interesting, he is also right about the identity of two of them — not that he has explained that to a lot of people.

Next week, The Celebrity Traitors UK episode 7 is going to air, with both episodes 8 and 9 airing after the fact. To learn more about what’s coming, just check out the synopsis:

As morning breaks, breakfast proves to be a wakeup call for the Faithful as the Traitors strike again. Bridges need to be built if the celebrity players hope to add money to the prize fund, but with protection from murder on offer, who will look after number one? At the Round Table, suspicions continue to rise. Can the Traitors deflect accusations, or will the Faithful see through their lies?

The Traitor at this point in most jeopardy could be Jonathan, but do not overlook Alan. He made a clear error in forgetting that he had a Shield and because of that, it may be clear that he is not worried about being killed. Could this easily be his undoing? You can argue so.

