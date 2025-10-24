Matlock season 2 episode 4 spoilers: ‘Piece of My Heart’

Next week on CBS, you are going to have a chance to see Matlock season 2 episode 4 — what will stand out with this one?

Well, the early details about “Piece of My Heart” made it seem as though it would be emotional, and after watching the promo last night, it also feels like it is going to be really high-stakes. How else can you describe it from where we stand? We are looking at a situation here where there are a lot of futures on the line, and Matty actually may be forced to work with Olympia entirely once more. They have had a friendship and yet, there are also some major trust issues present here.

If you look below, you can see the full Matlock season 2 episode 4 synopsis with some other insight all about what lies ahead:

“Piece of My Heart” – As Olympia and the team take on a wrongful death case, Matty meets with a mysterious woman from Senior’s past. Also, Matty reflects on her relationship with her daughter, on MATLOCK, Thursday, Oct. 30 (9:01-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

We do think one of the most important things to remember with the Kathy Bates series is that it is constantly evolving and through that, we do think that the dynamic between Matty and Olympia will, as well. In a way, everything that they are dealing with starts with Senior and they have to focus in a great bit of their attention and/or frustration at him. Otherwise, what are they really doing?

What do you most want to see moving into Matlock season 2 episode 4?

