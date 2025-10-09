Matlock actor David Del Rio reportedly fired; why?

Just mere days before the premiere of Matlock season 1 on CBS, there is major news behind the scenes with far-reaching ramifications.

According to a report from Deadline, actor David Del Rio has been fired from the hit legal drama following an investigation into an alleged sexual assault. The website notes that the alleged incident involving another performer took place on September 26, and it was later reported and followed up with an immediate investigation by the producers and CBS Studios. Del Rio was reportedly fired on October 2, the same day that the alleged assault was reported.

Given that Del Rio was a significant part of the show in the role of Billy, there will need to be some significant changes behind the scenes in order to re-work some of the story. The plan here appears to be to try and use a planned hiatus following the first half of season 2 filming next week to alter some upcoming scripts to write out the character. There is no indication as of right now that the part will be recast.

At this point, there is no further information out there about the alleged incident, but we will update things once they become more apparent. This is a show that has tackled serious issues on-screen, but this is the first time that allegations about any assault or misconduct behind the scenes has been reported.

