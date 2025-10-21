High Potential season 2 episode 7: ‘The One That Got Away’

As we look a little bit more towards High Potential season 2 episode 7 on ABC next week, is there anything more we can say?

First and foremost, “The One That Got Away” does more here than just a song reference. We do think that this is going to be a complicated story themed around a number of different things, including missing goods, buried secrets, and in the end, more character development. Isn’t there a lot to love here? We also just love that we are getting another story so soon and the show is not making us wait a while for it.

Now, why not go ahead and set the table for what is to come? If you look below, you can see the full High Potential season 2 episode 7 synopsis below:

When a priceless painting is stolen in a museum heist, Morgan and Karadec team up with an art-recovery expert to unravel a tangled case and fierce ownership battle. Meanwhile, Soto is determined to uncover the secrets hidden inside Roman’s backpack.

Ultimately, it is our general feeling that we’re going to get a few more fun cases through at least most of the time that Dancing with the Stars is on the air as a lead-in. After that, it is a little bit easier for the show to go on a break and finish things up in the new year alongside some of ABC’s other mystery lineup. Until then, we really just want to see Morgan continuously challenged. If you have seen the series over the years already, then you have a reasonably good sense of how it functions for the most part.

