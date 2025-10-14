High Potential season 2 episode 6 spoilers: ‘Chasing Ghosts’

Next week on ABC, you are going to have a chance to see High Potential season 2 episode 6. Not only that, but a story about Halloween!

So what all can we say about it now? Anytime that you get a crime procedural doing a show like this around this time of year, it feels inevitable that it is going to be really fun — and why wouldn’t it be? You can lean into the seasonality while finding a creative way to give viewers a case — in other words, what they’ve been watching for from the start. This is also a story that will allow us in some form to get to know more about the characters, with Captain Wagner leading the way. We recognize that it is easy to assume that he could be an antagonist-of-sorts because he is the new guy, but will that really be the case?

If you look below, you can get more details via our High Potential season 2 episode 6 synopsis below:

It’s almost Halloween, and the team investigates a spooky case where a wealthy lawyer is found dead in his haunted Victorian mansion, while Captain Wagner surprises everyone with his skills. At home, Eliott plays mediator between Morgan and Ava.

As for the long-term future here, we are happy to know that you are going to be getting episode 7 the following week, as well. You can read more information about it below, and we will have more of a specific spotlight here soon enough:

When a priceless painting is stolen in a museum heist, Morgan and Karadec team up with an art-recovery expert to unravel a tangled case and fierce ownership battle. Meanwhile, Soto is determined to uncover the secrets hidden inside Roman’s backpack.

