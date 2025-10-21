Stranger Things 5 spoilers: Joseph Quinn will not appear

Rather than present some sort of massive scoop on Stranger Things season 5 here, we are moving instead in a different direction. To be specific, we are talking here about who is not actually going to be present in Joseph Quinn.

On paper, it makes sense for him to be gone given the fact that Eddie is dead. However, this is a crazy show and by virtue of that, you never quite know what is going to happen … right?

Well, this is where we drop in and tell you that Eddie is in fact gone. Speaking to Empire, here is some of what co-creator Matt Duffer had to say:

“I love that Joe Quinn is toying with people! But no, he’s dead … Joe is so busy anyway, that everyone should know he’s not coming back. He’s shot like five movies since! When the hell has he got time to come and shoot Stranger Things? No, sadly, RIP. He’s fully under that ground.”

Ultimately, we do think that even knowing this, we are going to be in a spot where there are a number of other surprises still out there. We tend to think that one of the reasons why Duffer was okay sharing this was because he knew that there are a lot of other headlines that can be presented a little bit later. They do have some flexibility when it comes to all of that, and we are eager to see what is ahead when it comes to the eventual ending. This is going to be such a hard metaphorical plane here to land, given the fact that we have seen a lot of these characters go through so much over the years.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

