Stranger Things 5 spoilers: Star talks initial ending concerns

As we prepare to see Stranger Things season 5 premiere on Netflix a little bit later this year, it is fair to have fears — and for good reason. This is one of the most important TV shows in relatively recent history and by virtue of that, you do have to hope it sticks the landing.

However, at the same time we’re well-aware that it is far from a sure thing. One of the hardest things for any series to do here is stick the landing, and that’s even harder when you have so many eyeballs on you. It is something that even the cast itself was worried about going into the last chapter of the series.

In speaking on this a little bit more to Time Magazine, here is some of what Finn Wolfhard himself had to say:

“I think everyone was pretty worried, honestly … The way that Game of Thrones got torn to shreds in that final season, we’re all walking into this going, ‘We hope to not have that kind of thing happen’ … But then we read the scripts. We knew that it was something special.”

First and foremost, it is kind of sad that Game of Thrones, one of the most important series of the past 20 years, has been reduced to just discourse about the final season. The problem there was that for whatever reason, that story just felt rushed. Here, we know that the Duffer Brothers had a lot of time to finalize the end of the story — while we’re worried somewhat about the time between seasons, we are trying to have faith here. There are plans, after all, for the universe to continue after the show is over.

