Stranger Things 5: EP shares run times for first four episode

We know that there have been crazy rumors aplenty about the run times for the fifth and final season of Stranger Things. With that in mind, why not look to Ross Duffer in order to clear things up?

In a post on Instagram, the show co-creator was kind enough to dish out a few more details all about what to expect here in terms of episode length. Some of the rumors out there suggested that we were going to be getting some absolutely insane times for the remaining episodes, which probably felt believable to some just because of how long past installments were.

Now, let’s go ahead and get into reality here. Take a look below for more info on that.

Episode 1 – One hour, eight minutes.

Episode 2 – Fifty-four minutes.

Episode 3 – One hour, six minutes.

Episode 4 – One hour, twenty-three minutes.

All things considered, this feels pretty standard when it comes to run times for this show, mostly because it is long enough to get a lot of closure while, at the same time, not being bloated for the sake of it. We do recognize that there is somewhat of a need for longer stories just by virtue of the fact that there are so many characters and loose ends that have to be tied together at this point. We do think that the whole goal with this chapter of the show is to make things as big, bold, and dramatic as possible — but also to give you closure. There may be more coming in this universe but at the same time, it will more than likely look and feel a little bit different from what we’ve seen so far.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

