Stranger Things 5 premiere date confirmed; will air in three parts

After years of waiting, we finally know some big Stranger Things 5 premiere date news over at Netflix — and more beyond that!

First and foremost, let’s just go ahead and point out that the streaming service is doing something totally different with this show than what we are used to, as they are planning to release the season in three separate parts. The first batch of episodes is poised to arrive on Wednesday, November 26. From there, “Volume 2” is going to be releasing on Christmas Day and after all of that, the series finale is going to be coming up on New Year’s Eve. If that is not enough headlines, these batches will all launch at 8:00 p.m. Eastern / 5:00 p.m. Pacific, a notable change from how Netflix does things.

So why is the company altering their strategy with one of the biggest shows ever? The simple answer may be trying to create a TV event that people watch and discuss around the same time all over America. All three Stranger Things 5 episode drops are coordinated around times people could be home and with their families, whether it be right before Thanksgiving or on Christmas evening, after presents have already been unwrapped.

As for what exactly is going to lie ahead in the final chapter of the series, be prepared for an epic showdown, some of the most ambitious storytelling yet, and also a good bit of nostalgia. While there is a chance of a spin-off on the other side, we do tend to think that most of the major stories that you have come to know and love will be wrapped up here.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

