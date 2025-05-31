Stranger Things 5: Star talks emotional farewell

There is a good chance that we get some more news on Stranger Things 5 really soon thanks in part to a Netflix – Tudum event. In the meantime, though, why not hear from some of the cast?

Of course, for the people who work on this show, they have 100% had the advantage when it comes to saying goodbye to the world and the characters. They have had a little time to digest the end of shooting, and then they get an extra dose of catharsis when the series itself comes out. You obviously want fans to love your work, but that is also out of everyone’s control. Everyone likely has their own opinion as to how the series should end.

Speaking per Screen Rant, Caleb McLaughlin had the following to say about his experience filming, but also what is coming up for the fans:

Man, I mean, I’ve kind of went through those emotions already. So now it’s for the fans to take that in and digest. I feel great. It’s been a blessing. Genuinely. It’s truly insane of how long it’s been. It’s like 10 years I’ve been on the show. I’ve known the cast and crew for so long, and they’re my family. And last year, of course, the last day I was like, “I’m not going to cry. I’m not going to cry.” And then ended up just bawling, man. Ten years of just love, laughter and sadness and peace. So I was able to get all those feelings out. But honestly, I just feel blessed and just happy to have these guys and been a part of just something so amazing, and that has touched a lot of people. I’ve done the show for so long, for, of course, myself and my love of art and TV, and this was my childhood dream, but this has been a lot of people’s childhood experience, and it’s gotten people past a lot of their trauma or things that they’ve experienced, and they watch the show and it’s helped them escape, you know what I mean? It’s helped them see a different way to life and finding new friends and believing in friendship and believing in people. And I can’t ask for a better just opportunity or ask for a better experience or ask for anything better that I’ve been a part of. So I just feel great. I feel great.

Hopefully, some upcoming Stranger Things announcements are going to include some sort of premiere date. After all, wouldn’t it be nice to know when the show is actually coming to a close? At the very least, we tend to think so! We wouldn’t be surprised if the final episodes unfold in two batches once more…

What are you most excited to see on Stranger Things season 5 across the board?

