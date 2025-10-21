Only Murders in the Building season 5 episode 9: Who killed Nicky?

We went into Only Murders in the Building season 5 episode 9 anticipating some answers on the major arc of the season.

Did we get them? Well, for the time being, let’s just say that the answer is a little bit complicated. When it comes to the murder of Nicky, it seems as though Lester is responsible for what happened. He showed up to Randall with the bloody elevator crank, claiming that he did what he had to do in order to protect the old Arconia. However, he never 100% said that he murdered Nicky himself. Randall assumed this, though, as Lester was killed while he was planting the shrimp with Oliver, just in case something was going to happen to him.

So who then actually killed Lester? That is where things start to get more complicated, as the end of the episode revealed that Sofia’s family is responsible for stealing the finger out of Charles’ freezer. Why do that? The obvious implication is that they wanted to stop the trio from investigating anything. However, would they even really know where Lester was that night, or what they were doing? There are still so many holes in the story, including who was having an affair with Sofia prior to Nicky’s death.

For now, we do not think that we can rule out a wide array of suspects at this point, including some billionaires like Jay or even the Mayor of New York — basically, anyone who was standing to profit from a potential casino deal. These are all the people who would have wanted to kill out of some measure of revenge. Sofia’s family did not necessarily want that deal, as the Velvet Room was a part of their legacy.

What did you think about the events of Only Murders in the Building season 5 episode 9?

