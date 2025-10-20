Task season 2: Show creator on current possibility

Following the season 1 finale on HBO last night, is there more we can say regarding a Task season 2? Anything feels possible for now but at the same time, a certain amount of patience may be required.

After all, we do need to remember that there are a handful of factors that go into whether or not the series could come back. First and foremost, you have its performance at the network to consider, as they have to figure out if they even want more. Following that, the metaphorical baton gets passed over to creator Brad Ingelsby, who has to figure out what the story will be. Is this an anthology? Or, can you bring back Mark Ruffalo, Martha Plimpton, and some other cast members from season 1?

Speaking to The Wrap, here is what Ingelsby had to say about potentially seeing some familiar actors back on the show again:

I mean I’d love if we could get Martha and Ruffalo and some of the characters back. I had such a good time developing this task force this season. It excites me as a character writer, more than anything, to be like, “Who’s the group of people we get together and have to solve a case or go after a group of guys?” I’d love the opportunity to do it again. It would depend on what an audience thinks, but I’d love another run if I can get one.

Given the positive critical and fan reception to the first season, the possibility is out there … though we also do not think it would be coming for a rather long time. After all, HBO seems to already have a schedule laid out for almost the next two years, with series like Euphoria, House of the Dragon, The Gilded Age, True Detective, and a whole lot more already in various stages of being prepped.

Do you think that we are going to get a Task season 2 at some point?

