The Celebrity Traitors UK episode 5 spoilers: A halfway mark…

As we start to look towards The Celebrity Traitors UK episode 5 on BBC One in just a matter of days, are things about to change?

First and foremost here, we have to remember here that we are somehow at the halfway point of the season already. How did we get here so quickly? That is something that we inevitably have to wonder about already, even if that feels crazy to imagine. There are certainly some Traitors who have done a good job, mostly when it comes to diverting attention off of themselves and then onto others. Then again, there is also Jonathan Ross, as well.

If you look below, you can see the full The Celebrity Traitors UK episode 5 synopsis with some other insight on what is to come:

As the drama continues, the question on everyone’s lips is which celebrity was murdered. Could it lead them to a Traitor? With the players growing frustrated, the mission only makes them feel even more trapped in the game. As evening descends, the Round Table brings a fractious atmosphere, but will it conclude with a Traitor being unveiled or lead to the loss of an innocent Faithful?

One thing that we do know already about this show is that it loves its cliffhangers and at this point, we are left on yet another good one. It seems like there are only a few people who may theoretically be murdered, with Charlotte Church being a leading candidate. After that, Jonathan is going to have to find a way to shake the attention that is on him. You can argue that in general, these Traitors are being a bit too confident and eventually, it may prove to be their undoing. However, for the time being, they are doing quite well.

